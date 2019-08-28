Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Woman Arrested For Child Neglect

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 28, 2019, 09:32 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been charged with child neglect after leaving her young son unattended.

According to court documents, on August 27, 2019 officers were dispatched to Summerlee Road. Upon arrival, officers found a four year old boy near a bar while his mother, Lindsey Blevins, was sleeping in the house nearby. Officers concluded Blevins was under the influence.

Lindsey Blevins has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.

