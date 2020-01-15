Woman arrested after trying to get a child to lose her virginity to 35-year-old man

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman is in jail after she allegedly tried to get a 14-year-old girl to lose her virginity to a 35-year-old man.

According to Raleigh County Deputies, on May 21, 2019, Rebecca Mills and a 14-year-old girl stayed the night at Barry Wiley, 35, home. During the night at the request of Barry Wiley Jr., Rebecca Mills asked the 14-year-old if she would be willing to lose her virginity to Wiley, the girl refused.

Later that night, the girl was awakened to Wiley sexually assaulting her. When deputies conducted an interview with Mills, she admitted to the actions. During an interview with Wiley, he cohobated what took place, but became irate and left the interview when asked directly about the sexual assault.

Mills is charged with sexual abuse and is currently in jail on a 75,000 dollar bond.