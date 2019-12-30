Woman arrested after traffic stop leads to drug arrest

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- An Oak Hill woman is facing narcotics charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

In the early morning hours today a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill. A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of methamphetamines and heroin along with packaging materials.

Shandrea Lee, 36 of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.