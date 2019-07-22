Woman Arrested After Threatening To Burn House Down

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and threatening to burn it down.

According to court documents, on July 21, 2019, officers were called to a home in Pineville regarding a woman who was acting irrational. When officers arrived, the found the homeowner detaining Jessica Ritchie. The homeowner advised the officers that Ritchie entered the residence without permission and threatened to burn down the residence. Ritchie was holding a five gallon can of gasoline at the time.

Jessica Ritchie has been charged with daytime burglary and attempt to commit arson. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,012 bond.