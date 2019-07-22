Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Woman Arrested After Threatening To Burn House Down
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Woman Arrested After Threatening To Burn House Down

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jul 22, 2019, 11:39 am

60
0

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and threatening to burn it down.

According to court documents, on July 21, 2019, officers were called to a home in Pineville regarding a woman who was acting irrational. When officers arrived, the found the homeowner detaining Jessica Ritchie. The homeowner advised the officers that Ritchie entered the residence without permission and threatened to burn down the residence. Ritchie was holding a five gallon can of gasoline at the time.

Jessica Ritchie has been charged with daytime burglary and attempt to commit arson. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,012 bond.

Previous PostDeputies Discover Human Remains in Raleigh County
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X