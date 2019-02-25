Woman Arrested After Stabbing Another Man Over Drugs

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County woman is in jail after stabbing a man over drugs.

According to court documents, Jennifer Highlander and a man were in a car when they started arguing over her picking scabs and stealing drugs. The argument began after Highlander was picking at scabs that she had on her face. When the man in the car asked her to stop, they started arguing. He also thought the woman had stolen drugs Highlander pulled out a knife and cut him.

Highlander is charged with malicious wounding and is currently in jail under a 2,500 dollar bond.