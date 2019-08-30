Woman Arrested After Overdosing In Front Of Young Son

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after overdosing while her young son was in her custody.

According to court documents, on August 10, 2019, officers were dispatched to home in reference to an unconscious female call. Upon arrival, officers found Savannah Danielle Foster overdosing. Officers spoke to the young child’s father, who said he received a call from his son who said he was by himself while his mother was unresponsive due to the overdose. A witness told officers they witnessed the young boy locked out the home, screaming and crying because he could not help his mother.

Savannah Foster has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.