Woman Arrested After Leaving Her Children Unattended All Night

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after leaving her three children alone while she spent the night at another home.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched to a home in reference to a child neglect that had taken place. Witnesses say three juveniles, were abandoned upstairs in the residence. When they attempted to contact the children’s mother, Courtney Tracy, she did not respond until the following morning. It was not until the next morning when she came to the residence to check on her children.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Tracy had spent the night at another residence. She has been charged with three counts of child neglect resulting in risk of injury.