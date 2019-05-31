Woman Arrested After Having Drugs And Guns Near Her Child

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after police located drugs and a gun in the same room as her two year old child.

On May 30, 2019, officers went to serve Holly Marie Williams a domestic violence petition in reference to the well being of her two year old son. Upon arrival, officers advised that the child had been located and needed to be taken into custody.

After searching the room, officers found three baggies containing methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, three handguns, heroin and over $3000. As officers were placing Williams under arrest, she was found to be concealing over $1000. Given the amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and uncapped syringes located in the room, the officers believed the child was at risk for bodily injury. All needles were well within reach of the child.

Williams has been charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000 bond.