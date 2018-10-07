National NewsNewsWatch
Woman angry with ex-boyfriend sparked massive apartment fire: Officials
By Daniella HankeyOct 07, 2018, 09:50 am
5
(ABC NEWS)- A woman who allegedly started a massive fire in a Maryland apartment building because she was upset with her ex-boyfriend has been arrested and charged with arson, authorities said.
Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32, allegedly sparked the huge blaze in the three-story building at 5334 85th Ave. in New Carrollton on Sept. 17 about 3:30 p.m., according to a release to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.
Firefighters spent two hours that day working to get the 3-alarm blaze under control.
There were no injuries to any of the residents or the firefighters who worked to extinguish the fire, the department said.
The fire displaced 132 residents and caused $2.2 million in damages, the fire department said.
Joyner was arrested and charged with arson, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment for allegedly sparking the huge blaze in New Carrollton, the department announced Friday.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-