Woman angry with ex-boyfriend sparked massive apartment fire: Officials

(ABC NEWS)- A woman who allegedly started a massive fire in a Maryland apartment building because she was upset with her ex-boyfriend has been arrested and charged with arson, authorities said.

Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32, allegedly sparked the huge blaze in the three-story building at 5334 85th Ave. in New Carrollton on Sept. 17 about 3:30 p.m., according to a release to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Firefighters spent two hours that day working to get the 3-alarm blaze under control.

There were no injuries to any of the residents or the firefighters who worked to extinguish the fire, the department said.

The fire displaced 132 residents and caused $2.2 million in damages, the fire department said.

Joyner was arrested and charged with arson, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment for allegedly sparking the huge blaze in New Carrollton, the department announced Friday.