Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart
CrimeWatch NewsNational NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 31, 2019, 10:29 am

47
0

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in Pennsylvania has turned herself in.

West Mifflin police say 20-year-old Grace Brown is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief, open lewdness and public drunkenness. It wasn’t known if she’s retained an attorney.

Brown turned herself in Tuesday after learning that authorities were looking for her.

Authorities had posted surveillance photos of the incident on Twitter. But they haven’t said when the incident took place or why she allegedly relieved herself on the potatoes.

A Walmart representative has said an employee saw what Brown was doing. The company “immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.”

The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from Walmart freezers in Texas and Louisiana.

Previous PostLast Chance to Buy Advance Discounted Tickets for State Fair of WV
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X