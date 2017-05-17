Woman accused of driving high on meth had not slept in 10 days

Advertisement



KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) — Knox County deputies say they arrested a woman after several complaints about her driving under the influence.

Dispatchers said they received multiple complaints in the last several days about Hunter Brown driving under the influence.

Deputies received a complaint around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday saying Brown was driving while high on methamphetamine and had not slept in 10 days.

Deputies found Brown driving and arrested her shortly after.

Brown is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence (Drugs), Failure to Wear Seat Belts, No Insurance, No Operator’s License and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle.

Hunter Brown was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Related

Comments

comments