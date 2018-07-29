Woman 8 months pregnant goes into labor after kick in stomach by off-duty Miami police officer,

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Daniella HankeyBy Jul 29, 2018, 08:51 am

(ABC NEWS)- A rookie North Miami Beach Police officer has been relieved from duty and charged with aggravated battery after she allegedly kicked a woman 8 months pregnant in the stomach during an altercation on Miami Beach on Wednesday night, authorities said.

 

After she was kicked, the victim, identified by ABC Miami affiliate WPLG as 27-year-old Evoni Murray, was in “severe pain” and began having contractions, according to an arrest report from the Miami Beach Police Department. She was then transferred to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she gave birth shortly after arriving, the report states.

 

The baby’s due date had been set for Aug. 4, and Murray was described as “visibly pregnant,” according to the police report.

 

Officer Ambar Pacheco, 26, told police she retaliated after Murray’s boyfriend allegedly kicked her sister in the face.

 

“I saw red and beat the s— out of her,” Pacheco said, according to the arrest report.

 

Pacheco later told police that she “doesn’t know who,” but she kicked “somebody,” the report states.

 

Murray had been meeting up with her boyfriend on in Miami Beach on Washington Avenue and Espanola Way around 8:30 p.m. after he had just gotten out of work at a burger restaurant down the block, WPLG reported.

 

“Why would he kick a female for if she wasn’t doing anything?” Murray said. “He was just trying to restrain the young ladies from doing anything to me or his child.”

 

Murray believes Pacheco and her sister thought she and Predelus were “talking about them,” describing the women as “belligerent” and “loud.”

 

“They basically tried to jump me because they thought I said something,” Murray told WFOR.

 

After the alleged attack, the parents got to the hospital in the “nick of time,” Predelus told WFOR. A healthy baby boy named Joseph Predelus III was born, Murray said.

