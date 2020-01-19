Wolf Creek Park trails coming along thanks to diligent volunteers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wolf Creek Park is a business park in Fayetteville owned by the county’s Urban Renewal Authority. Not only is it a business and residential park, but there is a strong volunteer effort working to make it a recreational destination as well.

About 30 people of all ages showed up Sunday ready to build multi-use trails for both hiking and biking.

“I’ve always enjoyed trail building,” Andrew Forron, the owner of New River Bikes, said. “I like new trails. I think Fayette County has everything else. We have whitewater and climbing. We just don’t have enough trails and people want them which is obvious from the crew of people assembling on a 25-degree day in January.”

Forron has had his eyes on the 1,000-acre property for about four years, but the volunteer effort really kicked in around 2 years ago as they’ve seen up to 50 people show up on their build days.

Before heading out, the crew gathers at Bridge Brew Works as the owners who are riders themselves are excited about the potential of a trail system.

“It’s real nice,” Adam Herrold, one of the owners, said. “A lot of these guys are my friends so it’s really nice to hang out for a few hours and dig some trails and maybe come back and get beer. There’s always a beer at the end of the tunnel.”

But this work isn’t easy as they dig, chop and toss for hours, but there will always be work to do as the volunteers are passionate about taking biking in Fayette County to the next level.

“I think it shows how much community support there is and how excited about just being able to be outside and utilize stuff that we have here just as a community. And it’s a great community-building thing too,” Forron said.

The crew of volunteers typically gets together on Sundays and Wednesdays. To find out when they will be meeting, keep up with the New River Gorge Trail Alliance’s Facebook page by clicking here.