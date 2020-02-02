Wolf Creek Community Church host self defense class

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Church members learned some self-defense techniques at Wolf Creek Community Church in Fayetteville.

The small group worked with Karate by Jim to learn a variety of mixed martial arts moves that could get them out of tough situations. The instructor walked them through defensive and offensive moves to effectively take down an attacker.

“When your caught off guard and you practice enough the things that you train in becomes a habit like a natural reflect. I think it builds our self-confidence where we can go to places and not feel like we have to run,” said Paster Scott Farnsworth.

For more information on how to book self-defense instructor James Ellison at your local church visit his Facebook page: Karate-by-Jim.