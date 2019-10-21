WOAY’s frequency change will take place on Tuesday, October 22

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – As required by the FCC, WOAY is changing its broadcast frequency.

This change, which was scheduled for October 19, is now going to happen on Tuesday, October 22, at approximately 11:45 pm.

Due to these changes, viewers who watch WOAY over the air will need to rescan their television channels on October 22, 2019.

This change will not affect cable or satellite viewers.

To rescan most television sets, visit your TV menu and channel options, then select channel scan.

More information about the transition can be obtained from the FCC at www.fcc.gov or by calling 1-888-CALL-FCC.