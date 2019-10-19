WOAY’s frequency change has been delayed

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – As required by the FCC, WOAY is changing its broadcast frequency.

This change, which was scheduled for October 19th has been delayed.

We hope to complete the transition within the next week.

Due to these changes, viewers who watch WOAY over the air will need to rescan their television channels.

Please stay tuned for further updates as to when to rescan your television. This change will not affect cable or satellite viewers.

To rescan most television sets, visit your TV menu and channel options, then select channel scan.

More information about the transition can be obtained from the FCC at www.fcc.gov or by calling 1-888-CALL-FCC.