WOAY-TV Off DIRECTV

We sincerely regret that Directv has forced WOAY off your programming package. Our family owned company has worked diligently to prevent this interruption, and our work continues to ensure the return of WOAY as soon as possible. But this also requires Directv to work just as hard.

WOAY-TV Vice President Jay DiBartolomeo commented, “WOAY is a small company focused on serving the needs of our local viewers. It is sad, that a monopoly like AT&T (Directv) can bully small market television stations with heavy-handed negotiation tactics”.

You pay Directv to watch WOAY, and you should not have to endure this interruption. Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s), with answers, that can clarify this loss of our programming and the steps being taken to bring our programming back into your homes.

Share your concern with DIRECTV

Your voice can make a difference. Call DIRECTV and demand they bring back WOAY programming. Here’s how: Call 1-800-531-5000

FAQ’s

Q: What’s going on?

A: WOAY and DIRECTV must renew the contract that allows DIRECTV to sell our programming to you. WOAY presented several proposals for fair compensation, based on the value our programming brings you here in Southern West Virginia, as well as our cost of acquiring programming from the ABC network.

Q: Why is this happening with Directv?

A: Directv does not seem to value the relationship they have with their paying customers, as WOAY has carriage agreements with every other programming provider in the market.

Q: I have heard DIRECTV say that WOAY is demanding a big fee increase, which would lead to higher bills. Is that true?

A: WOAY has successfully negotiated agreements with all the other providers in our area. Those providers all felt that they were able to reach a fair deal with us while continuing to offer value to their subscribers. There is no reason why this negotiation with DIRECTV should be different.

Q: What can I do?

A: We value your loyalty as a WOAY viewer, and we feel it’s important to make you aware of this situation. You pay to receive our programming; let DIRECTV know you need WOAY by calling them at 1-800-531-5000.

Q: What can I do to avoid missing my favorite sports, news and shows?

A: You have choices. Many of our viewers can receive the WOAY broadcast signal free, over the air, using a TV antenna. WOAY is also available on other video service providers in our area including DISH Network, Suddenlink, Charter, Comcast and other local cable systems.