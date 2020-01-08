WOAY Team of the Week – Westside Boys Basketball

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – After two losses in late December, Westside boys basketball opened the 2020 calendar year with two wins at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley last week.

That the wins came against a reigning state champion (Webster County) and a county rival (Wyoming East) gives the Renegades motivation to build off last week’s success.

Westside’s squad this year contains many players who will be back for future seasons, and that includes players who had the experience of being on the squad when the Renegades made the state tournament in 2018. Those who have leadership roles in 2019-2020 have looked at the examples by the Class of 2018, including Shane Jenkins and Corey Hatfield.

The Renegades are scheduled to play in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout this weekend.