WOAY Athletes of the Week – Haley McClure & Amya Damon

WOAY – After reaching the Class AAA state semifinals in 2019, Greenbrier East girls basketball is picking up where they left, thanks to several returning contributors.

Senior Haley McClure and sophomore Amya Damon, for example, played key roles for the Lady Spartans last week as they won their Big Atlantic Classic division for a second straight year, following wins over Spring Valley and University.

Both games saw Damon set the tone on offense in the first half, while McClure would make an impact after halftime. McClure also led Greenbrier East with 26 points in their win Tuesday at Princeton.

Damon & McClure each reflect on how their styles of play have grown over the past 12 months, as they gear up for another potential state tournament run.