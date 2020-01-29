WOAY Athlete of the Week – Sean Martin

WOAY – After a successful high school football career, Bluefield senior Sean Martin is determined to enjoy his final season of high school basketball.

The center admits it is a unique transition from the gridiron to the court every winter, but he’s played a significant role on a team that made the Class AA semifinals last year, and is eager to return to Charleston this spring.

On Monday in the Big Atlantic Classic, Martin posted 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Bluefield’s 86-63 win against James Monroe. The Beavers will face Wyoming East Saturday for the Class AA Division championship.

Though Martin will continue his football career at West Virginia – having signed his letter of intent in December – he is focused on helping the basketball team continue to succeed with the demands of a tough schedule.