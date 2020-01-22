WOAY Athlete of the Week – Liz Cadle

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For Woodrow Wilson senior Liz Cadle, the motivation has always been about improving on the basketball court from game to game.

She played a significant role in last Friday’s game against Princeton, scoring 10 points as the Lady Flying Eagles built an early lead in the 63-31 win, one day after a tough road loss at George Washington.

Cadle has continued to develop as both a scorer and a playmaker, learning lessons from when she was contributing as an underclassman to her role now as one of the two seniors for this year’s Woodrow Wilson team.

She is eager to continue her basketball career next year at Longwood, and optimistic that the Lady Flying Eagles can return to the state tournament in March, but is aware of the challenging matchups that remain in the regular season. This week, Woodrow Wilson will face St. Albans, Cabell Midland, and a home matchup Saturday night against Greenbrier East.