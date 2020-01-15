WOAY Athlete of the Week – Isaiah Hairston

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Greater Beckley senior Isaiah Hairston is our Athlete of the Week, following his individual performance last weekend for the Crusaders.

Hairston led Greater Beckley with 11 points Friday in their first-ever meeting with Woodrow Wilson, though the Flying Eagles would go on to win. The next night, however, saw Hairston post 33 points as the Crusaders defeated Teays Valley Christian 100-80.

The senior describes how the Crusaders’ schedule in the opening weeks has helped them grow, and identify how they can make a deep postseason run in February and March. Greater Beckley’s next scheduled game is Friday at Mount View.