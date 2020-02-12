WOAY Athlete of the Week – Ben Gilliam

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Performing well in rivalry games provides plenty of motivation. Ben Gilliam was able to do just that over the weekend.

The Woodrow Wilson scored 23 points and recorded 20 rebounds for the Flying Eagles in their win against Greenbrier East.

Gilliam is one of several players who has stepped up for Woodrow Wilson in 2019-20, as he continued his high level of play Tuesday with another double-double at South Charleston. He notes how his individual style of play has changed in recent years.

Woodrow Wilson will take part in the Little General Shootout at WV State Wednesday.