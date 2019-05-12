Woman Arrested On Drug Charges

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Yazmin Rodriguez May 11, 2019, 23:34 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County woman has been arrested on drug allegations. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Early this morning a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on Laurel Creek Road. The Deputy conducted a routine stop on a vehicle and subsequently conducted a search. Located on one of the occupants were multiple packages of methamphetamines.

Kendra Pudder, 27 of Fayetteville, was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics, 2 counts. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

