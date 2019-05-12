Woman Arrested On Drug Charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County woman has been arrested on drug allegations. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Early this morning a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on Laurel Creek Road. The Deputy conducted a routine stop on a vehicle and subsequently conducted a search. Located on one of the occupants were multiple packages of methamphetamines.

Kendra Pudder, 27 of Fayetteville, was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics, 2 counts. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.