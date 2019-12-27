With heavy hearts, Wyoming County appoints new sheriff

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker passed away on Christmas Eve. On Friday, the Wyoming County Commission held a meeting they did not want to have but one they had to have as they nominated and appointed a new sheriff.

Lt. Randy Brooks with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was nominated and will step up to be the interim sheriff to finish the year that Sheriff Parker had left on his term.

“I could never fill the shoes of Sherill Parker. He was like a father to every one of us and more so to me,” Sheriff Randy Brooks said. “I love the man deeply, and I just was overwhelmed, actually, by the nomination.”

The commission came out of their executive session and initially nominated Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. However, because of his political ambitions to run for sheriff next year, he emotionally and respectfully declined the offer. If he served out the term, it would count as a whole term and he would only be allowed to serve one after that.

“I would lose three years of a term if the citizens of Wyoming County were gracious enough to elect me to serve as sheriff for them. I would lose three years and not be able to serve,” Chief Deputy Ellison said.

The county commission went back into executive session and came back with the appointment of Lt. Brooks. This was an especially emotional decision for former sheriff and current County Commissioner Randall Aliff who served alongside Sheriff Parker in uniform for around 40 years.

“When I won the county commission race, I didn’t think I’d be in the position to have to appoint somebody to replace him. You just don’t think about stuff like that and I’ve talked with Sherill for the past few weeks and we didn’t discuss his illness. We talked about some of the memories we had out here, the good times and stuff,” Aliff said.

Now with Sherill Parker watching over, Sheriff Brooks will take the reins and use what he learned from his good friend and the best boss he ever had.

“We go forward with the thinking that we want to do exactly what Parker would want us to do,” Sheriff Brooks said. “And that is to continue the same service to this community and to the people of Wyoming County that we always have and to keep bettering ourselves day in and day out.”

Sheriff Brooks said that after serving for one year, he will not run for sheriff and fully back Chief Deputy Ellison.

Here are the details for Sherill Parker’s funeral arrangements:

Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker will be taken to the Wyoming County Courthouse on Sunday, December 29, 2019, where he will Lie In State and friends may pay their respects from noon until 4 pm.

At 4 pm, Sheriff Parker will be taken to Mullens Middle School Gym where the family will receive friends from 6-8 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Mullens Middle School Auditorium and burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.