Winterplace Thrives Amid Frigid Temperatures

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Winterplace Ski Resort is thriving in the wintry weather from last weekend.

Winterplace Executive Vice President Tom Wagner said the frigid conditions are perfect for those wanting to ride the slopes. The winter storm from the weekend had little to no affect on their grounsd since they are groomed every day.

“When people are out skiing, they’re going to com in more frequently, have a cup of hot chocolate and warm up and then they’re going to go back out again,” said Wagner. “This is what skiiers look for– cold weather like this.”

Frostbite was a concern today, but Wagner says snow patrol is on duty to endure the safety of all skiiers.

Private lessons went on as scheduled today, despite temperatures in the low teens.