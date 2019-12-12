Winterplace Ski Resort set to open this weekend

GHENT, WV (WOAY) —Winterplace Ski Resort will open Saturday, December 14th for the season.

“Skiing and Snowboarding are great family activities, and as a special offering to celebrate the season kick-off, children 12 and under can ski free on Saturday, December 14th and Sunday, December 15th when accompanied by a full-paying adult.”

“We are doing our part to grow the sport, and pass on our love of skiing and snowboarding to the next generation. Seeing our guests smiling and having fun on the first day is one of the highlights of the season,” said Executive Vice President, Tom Wagner.

Once again this season, Winterplace has upgraded the snowmaking system and purchased new Rossignol Skis and Snowboards for the rental fleet. Winterplace will continue to offer the award-winning Terrain Based Learning™ method that makes learning to ski and snowboard easier and more fun. Winterplace has been voted the Number one place to learn how to ski and snowboard (by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine).

Starting in January, live entertainment will be featured each Saturday in the Snowdrift Lounge. Along with live entertainment, the popular “Tap Takeovers” featuring craft brews from around the area will be returning each Saturday to Mickey’s slope-side restaurant.

Winterplace Ski Resort will open Saturday, December 14, 2019 for skiing and snowboarding. Winterplace plans to open additional terrain as conditions allow. For opening information and current slope conditions check the web at www.winterplace.com or call 800-607-SNOW (7669)

Ski & Snowboard Slope Hours (Starting Saturday, December 14, 2019)

Weekdays: 9 AM—10 PM

Weekends & Holiday Periods: 8:30 AM—10 PM

NOTE* – The Tubing Park will open at a later date based on weather