Winterplace Ski Resort Offers Scenic Fall Chairlift Rides

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – This year marks the seventh year Winterplace Ski Resort is offering scenic chairlift rides. Enjoy a cool and picturesque chairlift ride at Winterplace, and buy or sell used Ski or Snowboard equipment at the Ski Swap during the month of October. Scenic Chairlift rides and Ski Swap will run on Saturdays and Sundays from October 5th until October 20th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Winterplace Ski Resort will also be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the family of Waylon Charles Scott on Saturday, October 19th. Waylon was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), and at 11 months old, he has had 3 open-heart surgeries. During the fundraiser enjoy lift rides, an on the mountain poker run for adults, pumpkin painting for kids, food, live music, and a raffle and silent auction. 100 percent of fundraiser proceeds will be donated to the family for Waylon.

According to Tom Wagner, executive Vice President of Winterplace Ski Resort, “Fall Lift Rides are a wonderful way to spend the weekend outdoors with friends and family and enjoy the fall colors before the ski season starts. We are also proud to be partnered with the West Virginia Special Olympics and ten percent of Ski Sale & Swap proceeds will be donated to support the organization.”

The cost of the chairlift rides is $5 for children and $10 for adults. Children are required to be a minimum of 38” tall to participate. Food and beverages will be available at the Mountain House. Tennis shoes or hiking boots, and appropriate clothing are recommended. Guests will be able to descend the mountain by riding the chairlift down or by hiking down. Guests can schedule to drop off their equipment for the Ski Swap by calling the resort during regular business hours.

Winterplace is located just five minutes off of Interstate 77, at Exit 28 between Beckley and Princeton, W.Va.