GHENT,WV (WOAY)- To kick off the fall season Winterplace Ski Resort are having their 6th annual fall scenic chairlift rides.

Newswatches Terell Bailey had the opportunity to test drive the ride.

Ride prices are $5 for children who are under the age of 12, adults are $9.

Children also must be at least 38 inches in height.

The ride operates from October 5th until October 28th from noon until 5 p.m.

For more information click here