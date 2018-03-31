Winter Weather Returns With Two Separate Storms Over Easter Weekend

FARGO, ND (ABC NEWS)- Two different fast-moving storms are set to affect the Midwest and Northeast this Easter weekend. Regardless of snow totals, much of the Midwest and eastern U.S. are entering a pattern similar to late February or early March as opposed to April.

The first storm is moving through the upper Midwest on Saturday morning with heavy snow already falling over parts of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The snow is moving east toward Wisconsin and Michigan later this morning.

A blizzard warning was issued overnight in the greater Fargo area due to the low visibility and gusty winds. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been posted from the Dakotas to northern Michigan.

A winter storm warning is in place from Fargo, through the Twin Cities, to Green Bay on Saturday. A winter storm warning is in place from Fargo, through the Twin Cities, to Green Bay on Saturday.

Ahead of the storm, gusty winds will be a concern Saturday from Illinois to southern Michigan to western new York — including Chicago, Detroit and Buffalo. Wind gusts over 45 mph are possible, making scattered power outages a concern.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

