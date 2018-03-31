Winter Weather Returns With Two Separate Storms Over Easter Weekend

FARGO, ND (ABC NEWS)- Two different fast-moving storms are set to affect the Midwest and Northeast this Easter weekend. Regardless of snow totals, much of the Midwest and eastern U.S. are entering a pattern similar to late February or early March as opposed to April.
The first storm is moving through the upper Midwest on Saturday morning with heavy snow already falling over parts of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The snow is moving east toward Wisconsin and Michigan later this morning.
A blizzard warning was issued overnight in the greater Fargo area due to the low visibility and gusty winds. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been posted from the Dakotas to northern Michigan.
Ahead of the storm, gusty winds will be a concern Saturday from Illinois to southern Michigan to western new York — including Chicago, Detroit and Buffalo. Wind gusts over 45 mph are possible, making scattered power outages a concern.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com