UPDATE: Cold tonight; warmer this weekend

The snow is coming to an end but cold temperatures will stick around tonight.

Expect overnight lows to drop into the upper 20’s with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking spectacular; highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50’s and on Sunday in the low 70’s with lots of sunshine!

Temperatures soar into the upper 70’s on Monday with dry weather continuing.

Rain and storms chances increase slightly for Wednesday and temperatures will drop back to normal by the end of next week.

– Chief Meteorologist Tyler Barker

