Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Our Area

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 31, 2019, 15:54 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for snow and ice across Southern West Virginia

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY for the following counties: Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. The highest elevations could see up to 4″

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

