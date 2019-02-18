Winter Storm Watches In Effect For Southern West Virginia

A significant winter storm will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy rain to Southern West Virginia Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A very complex storm system will bring precipitation, mostly starting as snow for our area. As warm air higher up in the atmosphere moves in it will transition the snow to sleet and then eventually freezing rain before going to all rain. Depending on how quick the atmosphere warms up, will have a significant impact on what kind of winter precipitation we see and how much.

A Winter Storm Watch is has been issued for all of our counties except for McDowell because temperatures will be a little warmer. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Right now, the timing for the snow to move in would be Tuesday evening after 6 pm and continue into Wednesday.

Based on the latest model data, snow and sleet amounts will range from a dusting up to a 3″ along and south of I-64. North of I-64 into Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties temperatures will be colder to support mostly snow for several hours, and snowfall amounts could range from 7-10″.

The more significant concern will be the ice amounts. Models show most of us picking up .25″ to .50″ of freezing rain. This much ice would cause some power outages and downed trees.

