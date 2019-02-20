Winter Storm Knocks Out Power To Customers In West Virginia And Virginia

BREAKING NEWS
Tyler BarkerBy Feb 20, 2019, 09:01 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Thousands without power across West Virginia and Virginia due to winter storm.

Appalachian power is reporting nearly 8,000 customers are in the far across their coverage area. The most outages are in Tazewell County, Virginia. Other areas experiencing higher number of outages are Raleigh and Fayette.

Tyler Barker

