Winter markets to open at the State Fairgrounds

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2019, 10:06 am

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Winter Indoor Flea Market and Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be open for business at the State Fair of West Virginia this winter.

The Farmer’s Market is currently open on Saturdays in the Gus Douglass Annex from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the indoor flea market will begin on November 16. The flea market will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The indoor flea market provides shoppers an opportunity to “treasure hunt” and local vendors an affordable indoor retail location through the winter! Look for a variety of antiques, collectibles, gently worn clothing, electronics and more.

Vendors interested in participating may phone 304-645-1090 or visit statefairofwv.com to download a vendor application and rules. Applications may also be obtained in the State Fair office, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 pm.

Fans of locally grown produce and locally produced farm products will have the opportunity to shop every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Winter Indoor Farmer’s Market in the 4,000 square foot, heated, Douglass Annex building.

For more information on either market, visit www.statefairofwv.com or call 304-645-1090.

