Williamstown Wins at Greenbrier West

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class A quarterfinal between Greenbrier West & Williamstown!
The Yellow Jackets would establish momentum early, going into halftime with a 21-0 lead. However, the Cavaliers would put together a rally in the second half that included several touchdown runs from Noah Brown. Williamstown, though, would maintain the lead in a 34-22 win.
Williamstown will face the winner of East Hardy-Doddridge County next week in the semifinals. Greenbrier West finishes the season 10-2.