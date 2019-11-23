Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School Williamstown Wins at Greenbrier West
High SchoolSportsSports News

Williamstown Wins at Greenbrier West

Matt DigbyBy Nov 23, 2019, 00:05 am

2
0

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class A quarterfinal between Greenbrier West & Williamstown!

The Yellow Jackets would establish momentum early, going into halftime with a 21-0 lead. However, the Cavaliers would put together a rally in the second half that included several touchdown runs from Noah Brown. Williamstown, though, would maintain the lead in a 34-22 win.

Williamstown will face the winner of East Hardy-Doddridge County next week in the semifinals. Greenbrier West finishes the season 10-2.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X