Williams, Stiffler Sign Letters of Intent

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – High school senior student-athletes are continuing to make their college decisions, with several Raleigh County students putting pen to paper on Wednesday.

Shady Spring’s Tommy Williams signed to continue his basketball career at Glenville State College. Williams has played a major role in the Tigers’ success the last two years, and says he’s enjoyed getting to know Pioneers head coach Justin Caldwell, a Wyoming County native. He says signing now allows him to focus on Shady Spring’s remaining games in the regular season and postseason, as they go for a potential state tournament berth. Williams says he is planning to major in biology.

Woodrow Wilson senior Tristan Stiffler will wrestle at Fairmont State University, where he will major in psychology. Stiffler is excited to join a Falcon wrestling program that just started this season, and he says only being a few hours away from home played a role in his decision. He is thankful to those who have helped him become a better student-athlete.

Also signing Wednesday was Independence senior Talia Cooper, who will join the acrobatic and gymnastic team at West Virginia Wesleyan. Two more Patriot seniors are planning to sign letters of intent later this week.