Williams Sisters to Play in 2018 Champions Tennis Classic

WOAY – The Greenbrier Resort announced it will hold its Champions Tennis Classic in September, with Venus Williams and Serena Williams to both take part this year.

Venus Williams, who has appeared at the last two Classics, is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, and has completed a career Grand Slam in women’s doubles. Last year, she reached the final of both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, along with the U.S. Open semifinals. She played her 1,000th career match in 2018.

Younger sister Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including her most recent major at the 2017 Australian Open. She recently returned to action earlier this year after giving birth to her first child in September. This will be her first trip to Southern West Virginia.

The Williams sisters will be part of a six-player lineup that includes two current men’s players and two legends, who will be announced at a later date. Matches are scheduled for September 15-16 at the Center Court at Creekside.

