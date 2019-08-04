Williams Discusses Friendship With Bowles

WOAY – Hear from Mason Williams on the benefits of having fellow West Virginia native Colin Bowles as a teammate at Georgia Southern.

Williams, a Bridgeport native entering his sophomore year with the Eagles, won the 100th West Virginia Amateur following a playoff. He began the day several shots behind the lead but posted a final-round 64, tying a Meadows Course record, to become part of the playoff.

He says he received encouragement earlier in the week from Bowles, who is originally from Oceana and starred at Westside High School. Bowles would later win the Georgia State Amateur in 2016, and began his collegiate golf career at Ohio State before transferring to Georgia Southern. Earlier this summer, Bowles qualified for the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst.

With his victory at the WV Amateur, Williams has a berth in A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in September.