Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Wife of Miner Killed in Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster Files Lawsuit Against MSHA
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Wife of Miner Killed in Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster Files Lawsuit Against MSHA

Rachel AyersBy Apr 06, 2018, 00:38 am

12
0

CHARLESTON (WCHS, JARROD CLAY)— On the eight-year anniversary of the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster, the wife of one of the victims filed a lawsuit against MSHA saying the government agency that is tasked with keeping mines safe did not do enough to prevent the disaster.

Carolyn Diana Davis’s husband, Charles, died in the mine eight years ago.

Her lawsuit said MSHA should have undertaken inspections and enforcement in a competent and non-negligent manner and their failure to do so contributed to the disaster.

Comments

comments

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: