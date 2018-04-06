Wife of Miner Killed in Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster Files Lawsuit Against MSHA

CHARLESTON (WCHS, JARROD CLAY)— On the eight-year anniversary of the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster, the wife of one of the victims filed a lawsuit against MSHA saying the government agency that is tasked with keeping mines safe did not do enough to prevent the disaster.

Carolyn Diana Davis’s husband, Charles, died in the mine eight years ago.

Her lawsuit said MSHA should have undertaken inspections and enforcement in a competent and non-negligent manner and their failure to do so contributed to the disaster.

