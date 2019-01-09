WIC Announces Change in Soy-Based Infant Formula

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health today announced a change to the soy-based infant formula provided by the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

Effective Tuesday, January 29, 2019, healthy infants prescribed a standard, soy-based infant formula will be provided Similac® Soy Isomil® (20 calories/oz.). The rebate contract for milk-based infant formulas will continue to be with Abbott Nutrition, including Similac® Advance® OptiGRO™, Similac Sensitive®, Similac for Spit-Up® and Similac Total ComfortTM.

“West Virginia WIC is required by Federal Regulation 7 CFR 246.16a to competitively bid infant formula for a rebate contract,” said Denise Ferris, West Virginia WIC Director. “The WIC Program continues to promote breastfeeding as the preferred method of infant feeding for at least the infant’s first year, with a special emphasis on the health benefits derived from exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life.”

For more information regarding WIC benefits, please visit dhhr.wv.gov/wic.