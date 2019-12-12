Why tossing hot water on your windshield is a bed idea

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – You may think tossing some hot water on your windshield is a smart way to quickly defrost the ice-covered glass, but it may cost you hundreds of dollars. While it may be tempting to quickly thaw out your windshield with hot water. Rapid temperatures changes in glass can cause it to crack.

“It’s just too cold out and if you put the hot water on there it is going to crack every which way,” said Owner Pete Bragg.

“What you don’t want to do in the morning when you get in your car, you want to defrost your window gradually. So when you start your engine, turn your defrost on and while the engine is cold it can gradually defrost your windshield. If you wait and get in a hot car and then turn your defrost on that hot air is going to hit your windshield and it’s more than likely going to crack,” said Manager Tina Conley.

Another tip is to fill a spray bottle with 2/3 rubbing alcohol and 1/3 water to quickly remove any ice buildup.