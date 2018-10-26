Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WHO'S EXCITED? McDonald's bringing back the McRib on Monday
Daniella HankeyBy Oct 26, 2018, 04:19 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib for a limited time beginning Monday, Oct. 29.

It’ll be available at more than 9,000 restaurants nationwide including the Mountain State. The sandwich was last available in restaurants in November 2017.

McDonald’s released the following statement Thursday evening:
This month, the craveable and delicious McRib returns for a limited time and will be available in more than 9,000 U.S. restaurants nationwide. Fans can order the McRib at participating U.S. restaurants and through McDelivery on Uber Eats.

A sandwich that has had fans clamoring for more than 35 years, the McRib is made with seasoned boneless pork and slathered in tangy, delicious barbecue sauce – it’s topped with slivered onions and tart pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef* in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year. With the McRib also now available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, we’re excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s.”

 

The McRib’s most loyal fans can download the McDonald’s Finder app to find participating restaurants offering the limited time sandwich, and swap McRib-themed stickers.

 

Customers can also download the Uber Eats app to find the nearest participating McDelivery restaurant in their area.

