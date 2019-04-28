Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Whitey Bulger died of head injuries, death certificate says

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 28, 2019, 09:45 am

BOSTON (AP) — A death certificate confirms that notorious Boston crime boss James Whitey Bulger died of blunt force injuries to the head in prison last year.

The document obtained by NBC Boston says the 89yearold Bulger was assaulted by other(s) and was found in his cell at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 30.

Bulger was serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes when he was beaten to death in his prison cell, hours after he was transferred to a West Virginia prison.

Bulger became one of the nations mostwanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in late 1994. He was captured in 2011.

No charges have been filed in Bulgers death, but officials have said two Massachusetts mobsters are under suspicion in his killing.

Tyler Barker

