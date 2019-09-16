FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Whitesville police need your help with an arson investigation
By Tyler BarkerSep 16, 2019, 19:58 pm
1
WHITESVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Whitesville Police Department & WV State Fire Marshals Office is asking for the public’s assistance in regards to a suspicious fire.
Information is needed in regards to a structure fire on Sept. 16, 2019, at 39002 Coal River Rd.
Details are limited at this time. If you have any information please reach out to WPD 304-854-2658 or the WVSFMO 1-800-233-FIRE.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com