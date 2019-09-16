Whitesville police need your help with an arson investigation

WHITESVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Whitesville Police Department & WV State Fire Marshals Office is asking for the public’s assistance in regards to a suspicious fire.

Information is needed in regards to a structure fire on Sept. 16, 2019, at 39002 Coal River Rd.

Details are limited at this time. If you have any information please reach out to WPD 304-854-2658 or the WVSFMO 1-800-233-FIRE.