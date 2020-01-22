White Sulphur Springs teenager competing for Nationals Dream

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – A local teenager who made Guinness World Record is making her way back to Junior Olympics.

Makayla Scott, 16, of White Sulphur Springs, started shotgun at 12-years-old. Scott was adopted when she was 9, but never broke out of her shell. in 2018, she qualified for the Junior Olympics in Colorado, but didn’t make the medals. In 2019, she made the Nationals for West Virginia.

Scott says, “my best biggest highlight of this year was qualifying to achieve a Guinness World Record of the most clay targets in 12 hours with a team of 5 with CZ-USA. My team and I surpassed the record, shooting 14,167 in the 12 hours!”

“This year, I’m wanting to set my sights for even better competition. This year, I would love to earn a placing on the podium at the Junior Olympics, Then hopefully someday a spot on the USA Shooting team, just another step to the Olympics in France 2024. I’d like to go to the SCTP Nationals this year and win overall medals, especially in Doubles Skeet. There is no way we can do this without amazing people’s support! I’m one of five siblings, so it’s rough on my father to support my shooting dreams alone. I swear to give 100% in everything I do. I feel so truly blessed to be given this amazing opportunity! Winning isn’t everything, but it has given me the opportunity to share my story. My dream is to win a gold medal in the Olympics, but my true passion is to inspire kids from situations like mine to never give up. There is always hope and you never know what will be your glass slipper! It could be a shotgun. Who knows?”

To read more about her story or to donate to her GoFundMe campaign you can visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/makayla-scotts-junior-olympic-and-nationals-dream?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_tzl+makayla-scotts-junior-olympic-and-nationals-dream