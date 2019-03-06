Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
White Sulphur Springs Police Department Looking To Hire Patrolman

Tyler Barker Mar 06, 2019

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is currently accepting applications for a patrolman.

To obtain an application, applicants may call 304-536-1466, M-F, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or may pick up an application at 585 Main Street, West, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986. Applicants, also, may submit an application online at https://goo.gl/7PcKFu or by visiting the department’s Facebook page. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 15, 2019.

All applicants are required to have a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a background investigation, pass a written examination and a physical agility test. Prior to being hired, applicants will be required to pass a drug and alcohol test and a physical examination. Applicants will also be required to pass a polygraph test and a psychological evaluation. All applicants must have a valid driver’s license. Certified officers will be given priority.

