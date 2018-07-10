White Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Watch Declares Community BBQ A Huge Success

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The White Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Watch Program recently hosted a community BBQ to bring the community together and reconnect while celebrating recovery after the 2016 flood. Event coordinators say they were expecting roughly 200 people but were pleasantly surprised with closer to 300.

“This event was a great success. The event was to start at noon and run until 4 pm and we started running out of food at 1:45 pm. I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. People seemed to have a great time with the music and games and there was absolutely no food left at the end of the day. We really wanted people to be able to come and eat and have fun without worrying about the cost and I think we achieved that,” said Lindsey Wolford one of the Co-Community Coordinators of the White Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Watch.

The BBQ was held on June 23, the second anniversary of the flood, and brought people not only from all over the community but from neighboring towns to come and enjoy food, music and games. Fiscally Sponsored by White Sulphur Springs Main St, a local nonprofit committed to the revitalization, promotion, and economic development of the town of White Sulphur Springs and its residents, the Neighborhood Watch Program reached out to local businesses for help supplying the needs of the BBQ.

“We had everything from ground beef to hot dog buns, cookies, cupcakes, soda and more donated and we could not have pulled it off without the help of this amazing community. We want to say thank you to the City of White Sulphur Springs, Gillespies Flowers & Productions, Swift Level Fine Meats, 50 East, White Sulphur Springs Main Street, White Sulphur Springs Little General and Godfather’s Pizza, April’s Pizza, Exxon in Hart’s Run, Pepsi, White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Wish Center, BSweet Confectionary, The Greenbrier, Food Lion, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Bethesda Church, The O’Neil Family, James Tuckwiller and Anne Bowling Tuckwiller, White Sulphur Springs Police Department DARE program, Thomas Taylor Band, Rhema Christian Center, Bill Fanus, Joe Fury and Kathy Glover for your sponsorship and making this event possible,” Wolford stated.

Wolford added the Community BBQ was also an opportunity to get back to the basics of being a community, meeting new neighbors and just having a good time. The BBQ was held at Dick Gunnoe Memorial Park in White Sulphur Springs, and a park dedication also took place that afternoon bringing many friends and family of Coach Dick Gunnoe to reminisce about the great coach.