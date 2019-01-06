White Sulphur Springs Man Arrested For Shoplifting

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on outstanding warrants when White Sulphur Springs Police Officers responded to a domestic call.

On Saturday, Jan 5, 2019 officers responded to the call at a local residence. A male identified as David Anthony Faber; 43, of White Sulphur Springs, was arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from an incident that occurred on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Ptlm. J. Brooks was dispatched to the Shell station on Main Street for a theft complaint when money was found missing from the register. Upon reviewing camera footage from the store; Faber was identified and seen reaching over the counter and taking money from the register while the clerk was at the rear of the store. The total amount taken from the register was around $455.00. The investigation was conducted by Sgt. S. Morris and Ptlm. J Brooks. Warrants were obtained for Faber for Petit Larceny, Loitering, and Shoplifting.

Faber is being held in Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.