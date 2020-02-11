White Sulphur Spring City Council votes to pass medical cannabis on first-reading

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – A city in Greenbrier County is looking to pass medical cannabis.

Mayor Bruce Bowling tells WOAY News that on Monday, February 10, 2020, the city council voted to pass medical cannabis unanimously. Bowling says it’s part of a zoning ordinance, and they are trying to get ahead of the game because they know it is coming.

Any business that sold medical cannabis in White Sulphur Springs would not be allowed to be within 300 feet from a church or school.

The second reading for passage will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 7 pm at City Hall.